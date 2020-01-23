Man killed in Exeter drive-by shooting

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed in a Wednesday evening drive-by shooting in the Tulare County town of Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Filbert Road and Maple Street around 8 p.m. for a report of a person suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Bystanders had already started first aid on the victim and medical assistance was immediately requested.

Police said the victim was taken by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center but later died.

Witnesses told police that the victim was standing outside when a vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire. The victim was struck multiple times and a neighboring residence was also struck by gunfire.

Someone in the neighboring residence was struck by shards of glass caused by a bullet penetrating a window, police said. He suffered minor injuries but declined medical care.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Brett Inglehart or Det. Paul Walker at 559-733-6218 or 559-592-3103.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.