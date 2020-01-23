Man killed in Exeter drive-by shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed in a Wednesday evening drive-by shooting in the Tulare County town of Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Filbert Road and Maple Street around 8 p.m. for a report of a person suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Bystanders had already started first aid on the victim and medical assistance was immediately requested.

Police said the victim was taken by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center but later died.

Witnesses told police that the victim was standing outside when a vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire. The victim was struck multiple times and a neighboring residence was also struck by gunfire.

Someone in the neighboring residence was struck by shards of glass caused by a bullet penetrating a window, police said. He suffered minor injuries but declined medical care.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Brett Inglehart or Det. Paul Walker at 559-733-6218 or 559-592-3103.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.