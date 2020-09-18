Man killed in double shooting in southwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed during a double shooting at a motel Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Days Inn near Jensen Avenue and 2nd Street in southwest Fresno.

Police said a man was in his room with two women when a group of people broke in and shot the man in the leg. A second man shot at the motel was dropped off at a hospital where he later died.

He was later identified as Adrian Vindiola, 19, of Fresno, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Police are looking at surveillance video for clues. No other information was immediately available.

