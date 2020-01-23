Man killed in Corcoran shooting

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed in a Wednesday night shooting in Corcoran, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Avenue 6 1/2 at 10:18 p.m. for a report of shots fired, Deputy Chief Gary Cramer said. Officers were then called to the 400 block of Dairy Avenue for a vehicle that crashed into a pole.

On arrival to Dairy Avenue, officers found a solo-vehicle wreck and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was unresponsive and officers attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived, Cramer said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Officers arrived to the 500 block of Avenue 6 1/2 and found evidence that a shooting occurred in the area. Both scenes were processed for evidence.

Authorities say they are actively pursuing several leads related to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corcoran Police at 559-992-5151.

