Man killed in central Fresno shooting identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man that was shot and killed at a central Fresno shooting Friday night was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to the area of 3100 E. Normal Ave., near the area of McKinley Avenue and First Street, just before midnight for a report of gunfire.

A 23-year-old man was found a block away suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a triplex.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died and was identified as Keith Scott, 23, of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

A second victim suffering from a minor wound from a bullet graze or a cut from shattered glass was found nearby after a bullet struck their residence, Police reported.

Police say a preliminary investigation found that the shooting was connected to a disturbance that occurred earlier in the day at a different location. A group of people went to the home of someone involved in the earlier altercation and continued the disturbance.