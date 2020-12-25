Man killed in central Fresno drive-by shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed Christmas Day in a central Fresno drive-by shooting, according to Fresno Police.

Officers received a report of gunfire and a shooting victim around 11 a.m. in the area of 100 N Echo Ave, just north of H and Divisidero streets, said Sgt. David Wilkin. A Hispanic man in his 30s was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

No information was available on a suspect or vehicle involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000 or remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.