Man killed after hours-long standoff in Kings County identified

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who was shot and killed in Kings County after an hours-long standoff has been identified.

The suspect was identified by the Kings County Sheriffs Office as Manuel Beltran Moreno 30-years-old from Westminster Colorado.

Moreno was shot and killed following a pursuit that began near Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County Sunday night, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kings County Sheriff’s deputies said around 7:00 p.m. Sunday the California Highway Patrol requested assistance from Sheriff’s deputies with a pursuit that ended in the area of Highway 33 and Devils Den Road in southwestern Kings County.

Authorities said Moreno confronted CHP officers while wearing a tactical vest and armed with a firearm. CHP officers then began negotiating with Moreno in an effort to get him to surrender.

The Kings County Regional SWAT team and crisis resolution teams negotiated with Moreno for the next ten hours. Around 7:00 a.m. the suspect fired in the direction of SWAT members. Officers then returned fire, killing the suspect.