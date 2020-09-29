Man killed after Fresno family gathering identified by police

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The man killed in a shooting at a family gathering in Fresno Monday was identified by police.

Officers say they were called to the scene near Washington and Sierra Vista avenues shortly after 10 p.m., following a ShotSpotter alert of 6 rounds fired. Fernando Gonzales, 41, was found unresponsive inside a car in front of a home. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the victim had left a small family gathering and returned with another family member. He then got into an argument with several men outside the home and was shot multiple times.

According to police, the suspect or suspects left the scene in at least one vehicle and remain unidentified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

