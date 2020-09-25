Man killed after being struck by vehicle in southeast Fresno identified

Pedestrian struck and killed at Kings Canyon and Chestnut in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man that was struck and killed by a driver in southeast Fresno Friday morning has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Fresno Police say the man was crossing the street at Kings Canyon Road and Chestnut Avenue when he was struck by a driver on his way to work. The driver stopped and stayed at the scene.

The man later died at the hospital and was identified as Toukao Moua, 44, of Fresno, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Police had blocked Kings Canyon Road between Chestnut and Winery avenues for investigation.

