FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County deputies say they are searching for a man who they say allegedly took cash from a southeast Fresno Burger King Thursday.

Deputies say a man in his 20’s, entered the Burger King at Jensen and Clovis avenues and ordered food around 7:00 a.m. As the cashier opened the register, deputies say the suspect jumped over the counter and took a small amount of cash, then took off out the door.

That is when officials say the cashier activated the holdup alarm. Deputies responded, but say they could not find the suspect.

We’ll be updating this as soon as more information is made available. If you have any additional information regarding this case please call. The Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.