VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man was booked into jail after police say his car collided with an on-duty Visalia Police officer’s patrol vehicle Saturday night.

Visalia police say one of their officers was traveling northbound on West Street, near Main Street, just before 6:30 p.m.

According to investigators, another vehicle driven by 35-year-old Daniel Solis was traveling eastbound on Main street, towards West street, at the same time.

Officers say that is when Solis’ car went through a red light and struck the police cruiser.

Both Solis and the involved officer escaped with minor injuries and complaints of pain, and were treated and released at an area hospital.

Investigators say they believe Solis was driving under the influence of alcohol, and booked him into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on suspicion of DUI and causing an injury traffic collision.