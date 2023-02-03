FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in an apartment complex in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At 9:54 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing of a victim at the insection of Dakota and Arthur Avenue at an apartment complex.

Police say they found a male victim in his 30s located near the pool area who had many lacerations to his head.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived where the man was then transported and is expected to survive.

Police gathered witness statements that reported there was a disturbance prior to the stabbing. Police say that the suspect who is also in his 30s was walking around shouting when the victim’s mother approached the suspect in the parking lot to tell him to quiet down, which created a physical altercation, and the victim got involved leading to him getting stabbed.

Police say the suspect ran through the complex trying to flee the scene but officers were able to catch up to him and take him into custody.

Officers are still trying to locate the weapon that was used to stab the victim. They say the suspect was very intoxicated at the time of the arrest and are unsure if he is a resident of that apartment complex.

The Fresno Police Department says they will be in the area for a couple of hours as they continue their investigation.