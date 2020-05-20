Breaking News
3 more COVID-19 deaths and 51 new cases reported in Fresno County

Man involved in armed robbery spree to serve long prison sentence, deputies say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Lemoore man will serve a long prison sentence after an armed robbery spree in Caruthers, deputies say.

Authorities say 34-year-old Carlos Zuniga of Lemoore pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery on Wednesday.

34-year-old, Carlos Zuniga of Lemoore

Zuniga is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18 and is expected to receive 20 to 25 years in prison.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested Zuniga in early 2019.

Zuniga was responsible for a string of armed robberies taking place at markets and gas stations in Caruthers in November and December of 2018.

The convictions put five strikes on his criminal record. This means if he were to ever get out of prison and commit another crime, he would go back to prison for a term of 55 years-to-life, according to authorities.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know