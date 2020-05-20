Man involved in armed robbery spree to serve long prison sentence, deputies say

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Lemoore man will serve a long prison sentence after an armed robbery spree in Caruthers, deputies say.

Authorities say 34-year-old Carlos Zuniga of Lemoore pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery on Wednesday.

Zuniga is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18 and is expected to receive 20 to 25 years in prison.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested Zuniga in early 2019.

Zuniga was responsible for a string of armed robberies taking place at markets and gas stations in Caruthers in November and December of 2018.

The convictions put five strikes on his criminal record. This means if he were to ever get out of prison and commit another crime, he would go back to prison for a term of 55 years-to-life, according to authorities.

