Man injured in shooting as he was driving home in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police officers in Tulare are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Thursday morning.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 1200 block of South E Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers reported finding a 21-year-old Tulare man who told them that he was driving home when an unknown person in a vehicle behind him opened fire. The victim was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melikian at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2155.

