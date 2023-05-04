FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is left injured after he attempted to shoot his victim, who shot back at him during a disturbance Thursday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say they received a call at 9:20 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of North Roosevelt.

Upon arrival, police say they learned a woman had gotten into an argument with the man who fired one round at her and missed. The female then grabbed her own gun and shot the suspect in the thigh.

Officers say the suspect fled on foot, running west of the incident in a back alley, where he jumped a fence into the backyard of someone he knew. The residence the suspect reached called 911 to ask for help.

Officials say they recovered the handgun the suspect had used and that the suspect is in custody at a local hospital charged under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The man has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the victim and suspect did know each other and had been involved in other incidents in the past.