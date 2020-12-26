Man injured in northwest Fresno car to car shooting that ended with crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was injured Friday night in a car to car shooting that ended in a crash at a busy northwest Fresno intersection, according to Fresno Police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Shaw and Brawley avenues around 10:30 p.m. for a report of gunfire and a traffic collision, said Lt. Andre Benson. After the wreck, two people inside one of the vehicles were seen running north on Brawley Avenue away from Shaw Avenue.

The two people were stopped by arriving officers at San Jose and Brawley avenues, where one was identified as the driver involved in the crash, and another was identified as a passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim, identified as an 18-year-old Black man, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Officers found that two vehicles were traveling south on Brawley Avenue toward Shaw Avenue when occupants in one vehicle opened fire on the victim’s vehicle, Benson said. The shooting caused the driver to fail to stop at the red light and collide with another vehicle in the intersection.

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation, but the victim told detectives that the shooting began just before the Shaw Avenue intersection.

Benson said the description of events matches with multiple shell casings found along Brawley Avenue.

The other driver involved in the crash, identified as a female, was taken to CRMC. Her condition was unknown at this time.