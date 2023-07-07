MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds following a call to Merced police regarding a disturbance, says the Merced Police Department Friday.

According to the Merced Police Department, officers were called to the 3100 block of N. Highway 59 for a disturbance Friday around 1:50 a.m.

While officers were heading to the call, they say they received additional information that a man was shot. The man was identified as 39-year-old Michael Mcintosh, and he was found to have been suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Mcintosh was Medi flighted to a Modesto area hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Investigators state they located the surveillance video of the incident, which shows Mcintosh involved in a verbal argument with several subjects who were walking out of the store. Mcintosh got into his vehicle and drove at the group of subjects who were getting into their car, ramming the group’s car with his vehicle.

According to investigators, he struck one of the subjects with his car and ultimately hit the building. The man who was struck by the car pulled out a handgun and fired several shots into Mcintosh’s vehicle striking him several times.

Police say the group of subjects go into their vehicles and fled the area. They encourage anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Odom at (209) 388-7814 or by email at OdomS@CityofMerced.org.