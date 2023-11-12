FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning left a man injured, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 12:20 a.m. police say they responded to a call of shots fired on Shaw and Blackstone Avenues outside of Switch Nightclub. Upon arrival, they found multiple cars had been struck by gunfire.

Preliminary investigation revealed two groups of people were outside in the parking lot when at some point, a confrontation occurred, and the two groups opened fire at one another.

Officers say everyone involved fled before they could arrive. Then about 30 minutes later, police received a call from a local hospital regarding a man who walked in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. Police believe he was involved in the incident.

Authorities say the two groups were not connected in any way to the nightclub but just happened to be in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

Detectives are actively investigating to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.