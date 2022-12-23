FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot by Fresno Police Friday morning after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman who appeared to be drunk, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Church avenues in southeast Fresno at a convenience store.

Officers say, as they arrived, a man went into the store and a woman exited a vehicle appearing to try to get away. When the man returned to the vehicle officers approached, yelling commands at the man to turn off the car.

That’s when police say the man reversed the car, ramming a police cruiser twice. An officer was also hit by the car’s rearview mirror.

Another officer fired his gun striking the suspect once, police say. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. The woman was not injured in the incident, according to police.