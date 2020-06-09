Man injured after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning, according to Fresno Police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Barstow east of Blackstone avenues in northeast Fresno.

Police said the suspect was riding a bicycle in the roadway when he was almost hit by someone in a truck. The driver of the truck turned around to check on him and that’s when he brandished the handgun.

Police said the shooting happened after police contacted the man on Barstow Avenue.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

