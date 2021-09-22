Man in wheelchair stabbed to death outside Fresno liquor store identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was stabbed to death following an argument inside of a liquor store in Fresno on Tuesday.

The Fresno Police Department says 41-year-old Charles Kerns died after he was stabbed around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Belmont and Roosevelt avenues.

When officers arrived, they found Kerns suffering from several stab wounds in the street next to his wheelchair.

Officers began performing lifesaving efforts on Kerns before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A photo of the scene at Belmont and Roosevelt avenues on Tuesday.

Following the stabbing, several witnesses chased down the suspect and helped lead officers to his location.

Officers were able to track down the suspect, later identified as a 19-year-old male, and place him under arrest.

Police say it is too early in the investigation to release the identity of the suspect, but say he has been charged with murder.

Investigators say they are hoping to get into contact with witnesses who helped track down the suspect or saw the homicide take place.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Police say Kerns’ death marks the 56th homicide in Fresno this year, compared to 36 at this same time last year.