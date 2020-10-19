Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash at a central Fresno freeway on-ramp.

The collision was reported at 2:42 a.m. at an on-ramp to Highway 99 at Olive Avenue, said Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

The 47-year-old man was identified as Albert Johnson of Fresno.

Police said he was crossing the street in his wheelchair at the on-ramp when he was struck by a dark-colored Mitsubishi vehicle that left the scene.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com