Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash at a central Fresno freeway on-ramp.

The collision was reported at 2:42 a.m. at an on-ramp to Highway 99 at Olive Avenue, said Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

The 47-year-old man was identified as Albert Johnson of Fresno.

Police said he was crossing the street in his wheelchair at the on-ramp when he was struck by a dark-colored Mitsubishi vehicle that left the scene.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

