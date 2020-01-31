Man in wheelchair crossing the road is now in the hospital, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A driver may be facing charges after a man in a wheelchair was hit in the road Thursday, according to Fresno Police.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of Marks Avenue and Sussex Way. Police say the driver remained at the scene and has been detained due to suspicions by officers that he was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Police say the crash happened when a 90-year-old in a wheelchair was crossing Marks Avenue from the west side of the street towards Sussex Way and the driver was making a left from Sussex Way onto southbound Marks Avenue.

“The elderly man is in critical condition he’s currently at CRMC being treated,” said Lt. Tim Tietjen. “The driver of the Jeep was taken and we suspect that he’s under the influence.”

The crash remains under investigation.

