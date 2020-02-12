Man in Spider-Man mask arrested in multiple commercial burglaries in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man wearing a Spider-Man mask was arrested Monday in connection to numerous commercial burglaries in Los Banos, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

The department had been investigating a number of commercial burglaries dating back to October 2019.

The burglaries targeted commercial businesses ranging from a school site to storage facilities, construction companies, and other businesses and organizations in Los Banos, police said.

The suspect wore a Spider-Man mask to conceal his identity during a number of crimes. Detectives began putting a case together, conducting surveillance, and narrowing down a suspect.

Detectives served a search warrant in the 300 block of San Juan Avenue at home of Lawrence Cecil Smith III, 37, in connection with the string of local burglaries, police said.

Detectives recovered truckloads of stolen property at Smith’s apartment valued at more than $30,000.

A number of recovered stolen items have been identified and returned to the victims.

Smith III, was booked on multiple counts of burglary and possession of stolen property, police said. He remains in custody at the John Latoracca Correctional Center in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Detectives are continuing to match up the property to open burglary cases. Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Lyle Kelley at 209-827-2533.







Some of the stolen items recovered from the home of Lawrence Cecil Smith III, 37. (Courtesy of Los Banos Police)

