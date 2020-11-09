Man in hospital after being shot three times in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot three times in northeast Fresno Sunday night, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say the victim in his 30’s was standing outside near the area of Fresno Street and San Ramon Avenue when he was approached by a man who shot him three times in the lower body.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene investigating the shooting. No other details were available.

