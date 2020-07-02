CHP says this vehicle struck and killed a man in his 60s in a hit-and-run outside Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One person is dead after CHP says they were hit by a vehicle near Elm and North avenues Wednesday.

Officers say the crash took place around 5 p.m. and the victim was a man in his 60s. He was walking by the road when a silver vehicle struck him and then fled the scene.

“It appears he was walking on the west shoulder, possibly in a southerly direction,” said CHP Officer Mike Salas. “It does appear from the one possible witness that we have who saw the cloud of dust, in appears the vehicle fled in a southerly direction.”

Officers say the suspect vehicle should be missing a right front bumper and passenger-side mirror. Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Fresno-area CHP at 559-262-0400.

Investigators with CHP have released this image of the suspect vehicle in Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run outside Fresno.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.