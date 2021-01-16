Man in custody following hours long stand-off on top of a roof in Madera County, according to authorities

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man is in custody following hours-long stand-off in Madera County Saturday afternoon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 3:30 p.m., the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call reporting a possible in-progress commercial burglary in the 30000 block of Avenue 12.

Deputies along with California Highway Patrol Officers responded to the scene and found a man holding a knife on top of the roof.

Authorities say the man refused to come down from the roof and cooperate with deputies.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team was able to establish communication with the man and worked over the next several hours to talk him down. Madera County/CAL-FIRE provided a ladder truck to assist with negotiations and the surrender.

The man, later identified as John Holliday, 36, of Fresno has an active warrant out of Kern County, and is on parole out of Fresno County for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, according to officials.

After more than three hours of communication, Holliday came down from the roof, and charged at deputies with his knife.

Authorities say they were able to maintain a safe distance and administer less lethal deployments, including taser, to take Holliday safely into custody.

“We are grateful for the positive resolution of this critical incident. I am proud of our deputies for their level headed decision making. This incident could have had a very different outcome, and this is a fine example of the caliber of individuals we have on our team,” said Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Holliday was booked on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, misdemeanor charges of vandalism and trespassing, as well as violation of parole and his out of county warrant.

This investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has information relating to this incident, please contact our office at (559) 675-7770.