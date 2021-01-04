Man in custody after stabbing victim in the head in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 20’s is in custody after stabbing a victim in the head Sunday evening.
Fresno Officers responded to the area of 8th Street and Woodward Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. for a disturbance.
Police say the suspect used to rent a room at the home and became involved in a disturbance.
During the disturbance, the suspect stabbed the victim in the head causing a shallow laceration.
The victim is expected to survive.
The suspect was taken into custody, detectives are on scene investigating.
