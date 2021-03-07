Man in custody after attempted murder in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in custody after attempted murder in Visalia Saturday night, according to police.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m, officers were dispatched to Tacos Mariscos located at 600 N. Court St for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say Jorge Sanchez, 51, had arrived at the business to confront the victim regarding a past vehicle transaction.

Witnesses told police Sanchez pulled out a firearm and the victim wrestled the firearm away from

the suspect.

During the struggle, police say one round was fired and no one was struck by the gunfire.

The victim and several customers held the suspect down until officers arrived at the scene to take Sanchez into custody.

Police say a records check of Sanchez revealed he has a past felony conviction.

No injuries were reported, Sanchez was booked into custody at the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility.