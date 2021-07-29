Man in critical condition following Fresno shooting, suspect arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition in the hospital following a shooting in southeast Fresno on Thursday, police say.

Officers were alerted to the incident by a 911 at around 9:45 p.m. – sending them to the area of Washington and Backer avenues. There they reported finding a Hispanic man in his early 40s, who was shot at least once in the torso. He was rushed to the hospital and is described as being in critical condition.

Investigators were able to track down the alleged shooter and took him into custody. Police say the two men knew each other and appeared to have an argument before shots were fired.

Detectives are working to find witnesses and any video surveillance. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police Department.