Man in critical condition after stabbing in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a man was in the area of Shields Avenue and Highway 168 when the stabbing took place. Family members of the victim took him home and did not report it to the police.

The victim later went unconscious and then family members called police to report it.

The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to police.

No other details were available.

This story will be updated.

