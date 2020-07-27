Man in critical condition after shooting on Friant Ave in Fresno, police says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Friant Ave in Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call for a victim of a shooting in the area of Friant and Copper Avenues at around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they say they found the victim’s vehicle pulled off onto the side of the road and say the driver had been struck in the face by gunfire. A woman was also inside the victims vehicle.

The victims told authorities that a vehicle had pulled up next to them as they drove on Friant Ave and some words were exchanged, a man then fired one round and struck the victim.

Authorities say the suspects accelerated and continued on Friant Ave.

The victim has been transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical but stable condition, according to authorities. The woman was not injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or gray sedan and the suspect is described as a young Hispanic man.

