Man in critical condition after shooting in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Fresno Sunday night, according to Fresno Police.
Authorities were dispatched to the area of Modoc Street and Oleander Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a ShotSpotter Alert of 11 rounds in the area.
When officers arrived they found a man in his 30’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Lt. Andre Benson with the Fresno Police Department says the victim was transported to a hospital where he is listed under critical condition.
Detectives say there is no suspect information at this time.
Authorities will be on scene for several hours investigating the shooting.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.