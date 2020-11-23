Man in critical condition after shooting in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Fresno Sunday night, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities were dispatched to the area of Modoc Street and Oleander Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a ShotSpotter Alert of 11 rounds in the area.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 30’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Lt. Andre Benson with the Fresno Police Department says the victim was transported to a hospital where he is listed under critical condition.

Detectives say there is no suspect information at this time.

Authorities will be on scene for several hours investigating the shooting.