15-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Fresno Sunday night.

At around 7 p.m. officers with the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to the area of Recreation Ave and Kings Canyon Road for multiple shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived they located the 15-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Lt. Andre Benson with the Fresno Police Department says it is unknown if a suspect or suspects fled the area by foot or in a vehicle.

Detectives on scene investigating, no other details available.