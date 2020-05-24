Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Fresno on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the area of Normal Ave. and Mayfair Dr. at 5:30 p.m. for a 911 call from the victim, advising he had been shot.

When authorities arrived at the scene they say the 36-year-old man had a gunshot wound in his torso and arm.

The man is undergoing surgery at Community Regional Medical Center, according to authorities.

Officers are going door-to-door for witness information to determine what happened.

