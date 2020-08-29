Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Fresno Friday afternoon.

Fresno Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert at around 2 p.m. near Peach and Kings Canyon avenues.

When officers arrived they say found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital but is not cooperating, according to authorities.

Witnesses told officers the victim and the suspect got into an argument moments before the shooting.

“We also record info that both parties were armed with handguns. We canvased the area and we did locate a firearm on scene. At this point, we are trying to determine who the weapon belonged to,” Lieutenant Stephen Viveros with the Fresno Police Department said.

Detectives say they are looking for a new four-door white vehicle that was last seen heading east on Kings Canyon Avenue.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.