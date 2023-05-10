KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening in Kerman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 8:30 p.m., Kerman Police responded to Vineland and Sunset Avenues where they found a vehicle pulled over.

Officers say inside the car was a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was given medical aid until EMS transported him to a local hospital where he is currently listed under critical condition.

Authorities say they are speaking with the other people who were in the vehicle to figure out what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.