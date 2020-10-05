Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Central Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Ashlan and Marks avenues just before 5:00 p.m. for a call of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located evidence of a shooting but no shooting victim.

Witnesses at the scene told police two separate groups exchanged gunfire between each other then fled the area.

Shortly after, the California Highway Patrol advised Fresno Police there was a victim of a shooting in the area of Highway 99 between Ashlan and Shields avenues.

Lieutenant Isreal Reyes with the Fresno Police Department says when officers arrived at the scene a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

The investigation is on going.

