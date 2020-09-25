Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Fresno Thursday night, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say a vehicle ran a red light at near the intersection of McKinley and Cedar avenues striking the victim.

The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition with a broken leg and severe head injury.

Authorities say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

There were no signs that drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, according to police.

