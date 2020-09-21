Man in critical condition after being struck by gunfire on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire on Highway 99 Sunday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP says a man driving a silver Saturn was driving north on Highway 99 when a suspect vehicle fired eight rounds, striking the victim near the head.

Due to being struck, the victim’s car crashed into the center divider. The victim was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspects vehicle continued on north bound Highway 99, the vehicle has not been located.

CHP says north bound Highway 99 near Belmont Ave will be closed for about 2 hours for investigation.

