Man in critical condition after being struck by gunfire in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire multiple times in Tulare Wednesday night, according to police.

Police responded to the 400 block of North G Street for a report of a shooting at around 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 24-year-old Tulare man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Detective Melikian at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2155.

