Man in a ski mask and dressed in black attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man dressed in black, and wearing a ski mask, who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in an area just south of Porterville, is on the loose, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on the 800 block of East Scranton Avenue outside Porterville. The victim said she was outside in the yard when a man wearing all black clothes and a ski mask came up and grabbed her and tried to pull her away.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl was able to fight the suspect and run away. Despite a search of the area, the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

