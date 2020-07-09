Man identified after suspicious death in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have identified the victim in a homicide in southwest Fresno that occurred Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to the area of Jensen and Elm avenues around 4 a.m. near the Dollar King Market for a disturbance. When officers arrived they found a man dead.

The man was identified as Jose Martinez, 42, of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Police said they do have a person of interest they are questioning.

