Man hospitalized following stabbing in Porterville, deputies say

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE) – A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Porterville on Tuesday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Conner Street and Success Drive after it was reported that someone had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where deputies say he is in critical condition.

No other details have been released about the stabbing by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.