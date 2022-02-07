Man hospitalized following shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot Sunday night, according to the Madera Police Department.

At 9 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Industrial and Commerce Drive after someone called 911 to report a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he is currently in critical condition.

Officers are still unsure of the motive for the shooting but say they are confident it wasn’t a random act and the suspect was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Short at 675-4239.