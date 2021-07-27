Man hospitalized following shooting in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and injured in front of a home in Fresno on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Pitt and Clovis avenues after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds in front of a home in the area.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is currently undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the man has been slightly uncooperative during the investigation but did tell officers he was shot by an unidentified man.