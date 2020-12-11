Man hospitalized following Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his mid-20s is in the hospital following a shooting in Fresno Thursday.

The incident took place after 5 p.m. in the area of Belmont Avenue and Fresno Street. Police say the victim was struck once in the side of the body.

There is currently no suspect information. Investigators are unsure if the incident was a drive-by shooting – or if the suspect was on foot – and are searching for witnesses.

No other information was immediately available.