Man hospitalized following drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was injured during a drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 2:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of University and Maple avenues after it was reported that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where officers say he is currently in stable condition.

While investigating the shooting, officers reportedly learned that the man had been involved in some type of argument at a nearby apartment complex.

Following the argument, police say the man started walking away from the apartment complex when someone in a car pulled up next to him and shot him.

Following the shooting, the car left the area and the suspect has not yet been identified.

Police are unsure if the argument at the apartment complex and the shooting were related, but officers are currently investigating the possible connection between both incidents.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

