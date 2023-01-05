FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say was combative and was trying to enter the Fresno County Superior Court building in Downtown Fresno – while saying he was armed and dangerous – was arrested on Thursday.

Deputies say at around 12:40 p.m., 48-year-old Joshua Smith of Fresno entered the main lobby of the courthouse. When deputies working in the security operations made contact with him, he threatened them while keeping his hands tucked in his sweatshirt pockets.

According to authorities, deputies were able to make Smith go outside and ordered him to show his hands, but he refused to do so. Then he pulled out his hands and started pointing at the deputies in a threatening manner.

Officials say, because they didn’t know if Smith had a weapon or not, one of the deputies fired several less-lethal bean bags at him that struck him but were not able to incapacitate him. A sergeant then utilized two taser applications on Smith, and that allowed deputies to take him into custody. Paramedics arrived and transported Smith to the hospital.

Once discharged from the hospital, officials say Smith will be booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and probation violation. Deputies added that Smith is currently on probation related to a preview domestic violence arrest.

The courthouse lobby was closed for a few minutes after the incident and then was reopened. Court operations were not interrupted and no injuries were reported.