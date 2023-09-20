VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after police found him suffering from stab wounds in Visalia, the city’s police department says.

Officers say they were called to the 300 block of North Giddings Street for a report of a stabbing around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday

Upon arrival, detectives say they found a man who had been stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

According to police, the Violent Crimes Unit was called. This is an ongoing investigation.

The Visalia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at (559) 734-8116.