1 hospitalized after stabbing in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is hospitalized following a stabbing according to Fresno Police Department.

Friday night units were called out regarding a man who was stabbed multiple times on the 2300 block of South Maple Avenue a little after 9:30 p.m.

Police say Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived shortly after and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

The Fresno Police Department says the victim is being cooperative but is unconscious due to his wounds.

According to officers, the possible suspects are two Hispanic men that drove away from the scene in a sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation and roads will be closed of a couple of hours.